Alex Bowler
Alex Bowler is an evangelist and has preached the gospel in Europe, Africa and North America. He has worked as a Team Evangelist with the Luis Palau Evangelistic Association in Bulgaria and Poland, and with The Evangelization Society. From 2005 until 2012 he led the Alex Bowler Evangelistic Association.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.alexbowlerevangelism.com
- Real Life
‘70 years on from Billy Graham’s crusade, the time is right for another mission to London’
Alex Bowler gave his life to Christ at a Billy Graham rally in 1989. Now, he’s planning a twelve-week mission to London that begins in Harringay, where Dr Graham’s historic 1954 crusade started 70 years ago. Here’s how you can get involved