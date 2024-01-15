Adesanya Adewusi
Adesanya Adewusi is a freelance writer and support worker who currently resides in Liverpool.
- Reviews
The BBC claims this televangelist was a cult leader. Are they right?
A BBC documentary has claimed TB Joshua raped and tortured his followers
- Opinion
Why I'm pleased Creflo Dollar has changed his mind on tithing
Creflo Dollar has become the latest celebrity pastor to change his position on prosperity teaching. Adesanya Adewusi asks: Did he go far enough?
- Magazine Features
How I left the prosperity gospel behind
Adesanya Adewusi was taught God wanted him to be healthy and wealthy. But after reading the scriptures he came to believe this was a distortion of the real gospel