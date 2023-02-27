William Taylor
Rev William Taylor is rector of St Helen's Bishopsgate, London. William grew up in Cornwall and served in the British Army for five years before being ordained. He is married to Janet and they have three children. He has authored several books.
- Opinion
CofE bishops have walked away from the authority of God’s word. We can no longer walk with them
St Helen’s Bishopsgate has become the latest high profile CofE church to announce it is breaking from the House of Bishops over same sex relationships. In a video posted on their social media, Rev William Taylor explained their decision, and what comes next. Read the full transcript below