William Philip
Rev Dr William Philip has been senior minister of The Tron Church in Glasgow, Scotland, since 2004. He was formerly director of ministry at the Proclamation Trust in London and is now chairman of Cornhill Scotland, an organization committed to training pastors for expository preaching. Prior to ordination, he was a doctor specializing in cardiology. He is the author of Why We Pray (Crossway).
The Church must preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, not climate change
As world leaders descend on Glasgow for COP26, one church has displayed a controversial banner. Find out why they did it…