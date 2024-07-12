Will Dobbie

After studying music at college, Will Dobbie joined the British Army before going into full-time ministry in 2006. He planted Redeemer Church in London in 2013. In 2022, he moved to Knoxville, USA to plant Emmanuel Church. He is married to Michelle and has two sons. They are passionate about adoption and special needs families. He is the author of A Time to Mourn: Grieving the loss of those whose eternities were uncertain (Christian Focus).