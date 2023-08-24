Wale Hudson-Roberts
Wale Hudson-Roberts is the Baptist Union’s Racial Justice Coordinator. Wale is based in Oxfordshire, has extensive ecumenical involvement and is an experienced mentor of church leaders of various traditions.
- Opinion
Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech is often misunderstood. He wanted reparations
It’s 60 years since one of the most iconic speeches of all time was delivered. The American elite did everything possible to conceal a key theme within Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a dream’ message, says Baptist minister Wale Hudson-Roberts