Vince Vitale

Dr. Vince Vitale was educated at Oxford University and at Princeton University, where he took an unexpected journey from skeptic to evangelist. He developed a new response to the problem of evil which was published by Oxford University Press as Non-Identity Theodicy: A Grace-Based Response to the Problem of Evil. He currently serves as Faculty Scholar at CEO Forum and as a regular host of Premier’s Unbelievable? podcast. 