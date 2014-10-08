Vince Vitale
Dr. Vince Vitale was educated at Oxford University and at Princeton University, where he took an unexpected journey from skeptic to evangelist. He developed a new response to the problem of evil which was published by Oxford University Press as Non-Identity Theodicy: A Grace-Based Response to the Problem of Evil. He currently serves as Faculty Scholar at CEO Forum and as a regular host of Premier’s Unbelievable? podcast.
The Apologist: Is Christianity bad for you?
Religion can be poisonous but Christ is the cure, says Vince Vitale, as he answers two key questions raised by Christopher Hitchens’ book God is Not Great.