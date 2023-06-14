Victoria Omotoso

Dr Victoria Omotoso is a cross-cultural research scholar. Her work explores post-colonial discourse through biblical reception. Her book, Imag(in)ing Jesus in the Universal or Particular, is to be published later this year by Bloomsbury Publishing. Victoria is an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, a lecturer in Global Media Practice at the University of Southampton and a visiting lecturer of Bible and Film at Sarum College.