Victoria Omotoso
Dr Victoria Omotoso is a cross-cultural research scholar. Her work explores post-colonial discourse through biblical reception. Her book, Imag(in)ing Jesus in the Universal or Particular, is to be published later this year by Bloomsbury Publishing. Victoria is an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, a lecturer in Global Media Practice at the University of Southampton and a visiting lecturer of Bible and Film at Sarum College.
- www.victoriaomotoso.com
Jesus wasn’t white, but many Black Christians still see him that way. It has to change
When Dr Victoria Omotoso showed Black South Africans films which depicted Jesus as both Black and white, most chose white Jesus as the most historically accurate. It just goes to show how far we have to go in decolonising the image of our saviour, she says