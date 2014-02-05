Tomi Ajayi
Tomi is an aspiring novelist currently working as communications manager for ENCISS.
- Magazine Features
The Cost of Living
As the recession deepens, Third World countries are seeing aid and development reduced dramatically as agencies struggle with falling donations and a weaker pound. So could it be that, though it was a first world problem, it is yet again developing countries which are being hit the hardest?
- Archive content
Summer Events Guide
Festival season is upon us, which means a summer of Bible teaching, worship and hopefully, some sun. The downside is the potential environmental impact. Here’s how to do your bit to make your festival green...
- Archive content
Summer Events Guide: list
Festival season is upon us, which means a summer of Bible teaching, worship and hopefully, some sun. The downside is the potential environmental impact. Here’s how to do your bit to make your festival green...