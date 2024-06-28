The Scottish pastor Alan Scott is facing widespread allegations of spiritual abuse and narcissistic behaviour. Following an independent review, Causeway Coast Vineyard (CCV) in Northern Ireland initially said they “failed to spot some of the warning signs” relating to their former pastor, which included “repeated patterns of…manipulation.” However, it has since emerged CCV’s senior pastors, Neil and Janet Young, "no longer fully support” the investigation and have stepped down from leading the church. Tim Wyatt reports