Tim Wyatt
Tim Wyatt is a freelance journalist
- Opinion
As a Christian journalist, I do not worship at the altar of Julian Assange
Simply publishing information that others would prefer to remain hidden is not journalism, says Tim Wyatt. Here’s why he is struggling with those who wish to laud the WikiLeaks founder as some kind of hero of free speech
- News Analysis
As a Christian, who should I vote for in this year’s election?
What do Christians want from the next government? Tim Wyatt takes a look at the policies, issues and concerns that are highest on your agenda
- News Analysis
Survey: Evangelicals probably won’t vote Conservative at the next election
Evangelical Alliance polling suggests believers are matching shifts in the general population and tacking towards the Labour Party
- News Analysis
Should Brian Houston return to ministry?
The Hillsong founder is one of many Christian leaders who appear to have brushed off past scandals, and made a quick return to the pulpit.
- News Analysis
Is the law on abortion about to change?
It may soon be possible for women to have an abortion up to term for any reason via pills by post. Pro-life groups have reacted with horror to the proposals.
- News Analysis
Is the Church of England still institutionally racist?
It’s three years since the Church of England pledged a sweeping programme of reform to overturn racist culture in the Church. Following Racial Justice Sunday, Tim Wyatt asks what progress has been made
- News Analysis
Explained: Who is Mike Bickle and what are the allegations against him?
The International House of Prayer (IHOPKC) movement has cut all ties with its founder, Mike Bickle, after concluding accusations of sexual misconduct were true. Tim Wyatt explains what has been happening
- News Analysis
The biggest stories of 2023
The most significant stories for Christians from the past twelve months
- News Analysis
The CofE and same-sex blessings: What’s happening now
The debate over same-sex marriage and prayers of blessing continue in the Church of England. Tim Wyatt explains what’s being proposed at the upcoming General Synod and what it might mean for Anglicans
- News Analysis
Explained: Who is former Vineyard pastor Alan Scott and what has he been accused of?
The Scottish pastor Alan Scott is facing widespread allegations of spiritual abuse and narcissistic behaviour. Following an independent review, Causeway Coast Vineyard (CCV) in Northern Ireland initially said they “failed to spot some of the warning signs” relating to their former pastor, which included “repeated patterns of…manipulation.” However, it has since emerged CCV’s senior pastors, Neil and Janet Young, "no longer fully support” the investigation and have stepped down from leading the church. Tim Wyatt reports
- News Analysis
Should Christians take sides when praying for Israel and Gaza?
It’s easy to say ‘we should pray’. But in analysing prayers and statements from churches across the globe, Tim Wyatt uncovers some very different approaches to the conflict
- News Analysis
Is it possible to end poverty?
After decades of progress in the fight against extreme poverty, experts are now warning the United Nations will miss its goal of ending poverty by 2030. Tim Wyatt speaks to practitioners and theologians to find out what’s going wrong, and what Jesus meant when he said, “the poor you will always have with you.”
- News Analysis
Explained: Why was Brian Houston taken to court and why did he quit Hillsong?
Brian Houston has been cleared over charges arising from his decision not to report his paedophile father to police. But the former Hillsong leader is no longer part of the global church network he built. Tim Wyatt has the full story
- News Analysis
AI can write a great sermon. But should you use it?
As a church in Germany engineers an entire service run by AI, Tim Wyatt speaks to experts in technology and ethics to find out whether Christians should be using tools such as ChatGPT within their ministry
- News Analysis
Why are banks closing the accounts of these Christians?
Financial institutions are guilty of discriminating against Christians. That’s the claim of Richard Fothergill and Mike Davidson, both of whom are prominent Christians who have recently had their bank accounts closed. Are banks trying to force those with unpopular views out of public life? Tim Wyatt investigates
- News Analysis
Sex education: Should you be worried?
With reports that school children are being given highly inappropriate lessons on sex, gender and relationships, the Prime Minister has ordered an urgent review. Tim Wyatt speaks to the Christian campaigners who are sounding the alarm
- Magazine Features
Surveillance state: How digital tools are being used to persecute Christians
With the rise of advanced technologies, the ways of suppressing religious freedom are increasing exponentially. From facial recognition software to firewalls, Tim Wyatt spotlights the new ways repressive regimes are targeting Christians
- News Analysis
The Windrush scandal
Christian leaders say the government’s decision to pursue a ‘hostile environment’ policy against immigrants has led to ‘triple trauma’ for the Windrush Generation
- Opinion
Poor reporting on Soul Survivor is damaging for everyone - alleged victims included
Media coverage of Mike Pilavachi and Soul Survivor has lumped serious safeguarding allegations together with vague and nonsensical claims about the festival in general. It distracts from the allegations and does any potential victims no favours, says Tim Wyatt
- News Analysis
10 years of Pope Francis: What ‘the people’s pope’ is getting right, and where he’s going wrong
The head of the 1.3 billion-strong Catholic Church recently celebrated ten years of leadership, but what difference has a new approach from the ’Bishop of Rome’ really made? Tim Wyatt reports