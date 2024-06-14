Tim Lewis
Tim Lewis is Theology Lead for Brephos (brephos.org), who speaks at churches across the UK on the reality of abortion and advocating for our unborn neighbour.
I’m a pro-life Christian. Who should I vote for?
Tim Lewis looks at what each of the parties believe about abortion, and suggests how Christians can best use their vote
Who will fight for today’s Holy Innocents?
We’re entering the season where the Church remembers the innocent babies murdered by Herod. But where is the outrage for the hundreds of thousands of unborn children killed by abortion every year in the UK today, asks Tim Lewis