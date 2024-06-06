Tim Bechervaise
Tim Bechervaise lives in Hatfield with his wife, Laura. He is a copywriter for Open Doors UK & Ireland, and freelance writer. Coffee, street photography and Tottenham Hotspur count among his other interests
- Reviews
‘Lights on with Carl Lentz’ is raw and repentant, and that’s a start
In their new podcast, disgraced celebrity pastor Carl Lentz and his wife Laura promise to “open up about everything” – his infidelity, the allegations of abuse and his dismissal from Hillsong NYC. Whatever our views on his motives, the first episode is honest and repentant, if a little lacking in Jesus, says Tim Bechervaise
- Reviews
Netflix’s Testament shines a new light on the life of Moses
The new series on the Israelite’s escape from Egypt is not perfect, says Tim Bechervaise. But it did inspire him to take a closer look at a Bible story many of us are overly familiar with. And that can only be a good thing
- Opinion
The Christian faith of RAYE
Nominated for a record-breaking seven Brit awards, RAYE has spoken openly about her Christian upbringing, her battles with addiction and experiences of rape and sexual assault, and her return to faith
- Opinion
Why I’m pleased Carey Mulligan isn’t a “super-super-Christian”
Being a Christian is about your everyday walk with Jesus, not just what you say in public – and that is as true for celebrities with a faith as it is for us all, says Tim Bechervaise
- Reviews
Jon Batiste’s Christian faith isn’t explored in ‘American Symphony’. But does it need to be?
The Grammy award-winning artist radiates joy in this new Netflix documentary, says Tim Bechervaise
- Reviews
Don’t fret - Don Purdey
It’s rare to come across a foreword that so powerfully shapes how you read what follows. This one tells the story of the author, Don Purdey, passionately worshipping God, despite the slurred speech cruelly brought on by motor neurone disease. It adds that the last page of the book, where ...
- Opinion
‘People miss the point of Christmas. It’s supposed to be about Jesus’ The faith of Shane MacGowan
The Pogues frontman may be better known for his wild living than anything resembling Christianity, but the rockstar who once contemplated priesthood had a genuine – if complicated – interest in the spiritual, says Tim Bechervaise.
- Opinion
7 things to put in the sin bin
Football is following in Rugby’s footsteps and introducing sin bins in an attempt to deal with bad behaviour on the pitch. It got Tim Bechervaise thinking: what else in society could do with a time out?
- Reviews
Journey to Bethlehem: When the Bible meets High School Musical
This Christmas musical fails to hit the right chords, says Tim Bechervaise
- Reviews
Madman or martyr? The Mission is an unsettling documentary about a murdered evangelist
In 2018, the death of missionary John Allen Chau shocked the world. Now, a new documentary looks at what inspired a young American to reach a remote people group with the gospel. It asks some important questions, says Tim Bechervaise, but have they really understood the Christian call to share the good news?
- Opinion
The Christmas adverts have arrived! Here are 7 thoughts for Christians to ponder
This year’s Christmas ads cover a myriad of emotions from joy to heartache, says Tim Bechervaise. From the controversial M&S offering to Shelter’s heartbreaking reminder that all is not sparkly and bright for everyone this festive season, here’s his analysis of what Christians can learn from them
- Opinion
The Christian faith of the players and teams at the Rugby World Cup
From South Africa’s Siya Kilosi to England’s Billy Vunipola, the Christian faith of the rugby elite has been clearly on display at this year’s World Cup. It’s just one more reason to tune in to the tournament says Tim Bechervaise. And as the final nears, more displays of faith may yet be to come
- Reviews
At Home With The Furys is a missed opportunity to explore the boxer’s Christian faith
Tyson Fury is a world champion boxer and an outspoken - if often controversial - Christian. So Tim Bechervaise was keen to see how his faith would be portrayed in the new Netflix docuseries that follows the family in the aftermath of Fury’s retirement from professional sport
- Opinion
‘I take the Bible with me everywhere’: The Christian faith of Cody Gakpo
Since moving to the Premiership in January, Dutch international Cody Gakpo has been making an impression both on and off the pitch. Tim Bechervaise takes a look at the faith of the latest Christian footballer in the Liverpool dressing room
- Opinion
‘I couldn’t resist the ringing intensity of Christ’ The Christian faith of Nick Cave
Once part of the “the most violent band in Britain”, Nick Cave has trodden an unlikely path back to his Christian roots. Embracing pain and doubt, the Australian rockstar says he has found refuge in the Church
- Real Life
‘I wondered if I would ever get married, but God had a plan’
From awkward dates to celebrating marriage, a lot can change in a year. Tim Bechervaise shares his story this Valentine’s Day
- Opinion
'It was God who made me play like this' - the Christian faith of Lionel Messi
In the days since Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy, much has been made of the spirit of Maradona guiding Messi to victory. But what of the Spirit of God, and his own personal faith? asks Tim Bechervaise
- Opinion
From Messi to Neymar: 7 World Cup footballers with a Christian faith
The Ecuador team are not the only players praising Jesus in Qatar. Tim Bechervaise highlights the world’s top footballers who have made their Christian beliefs public
- Opinion
3 reasons why I’m still watching Qatar’s controversial World Cup
We live in a world of imperfection and moral murkiness, says Tim Bechervaise. But Christians can watch and enjoy the World Cup while acknowledging the dark shadow that hangs over the tournament. Here’s three reasons why he’s not joining the boycott
- Interviews
‘Life is about to get harder…but God will send renewal’ Mark Sayers on Covid, war and politics
What if in the midst of political instability and rising living costs, God is up to something exciting? That’s the belief of Mark Sayers. Tim Bechervaise caught up with the Aussie church leader, podcaster and writer to find out more