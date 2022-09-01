Tim Alford

Tim is the National Director of LIMITLESS, the youth and children’s movement of the Elim Pentecostal Churches in the UK and Ireland, and a volunteer youth leader at The Source Church in Malvern. He is also a Youth Ministry Specialist Lecturer. His passion is to equip leaders, and communicate the gospel. He has spoken at numerous conferences, churches, schools and events all over the world. His research interests include youth culture, leadership, youth and children’s leadership, and Pentecostal worship and ministry with young people. He is an enthusiastic if average runner, and a frustrated supporter of Arsenal.

Tim lives in Malvern with his wife Jen, and two children, Tobijah and Aria.