Terry Virgo
Terry Virgo is the founder of Newfrontiers, a worldwide family of churches with over 1000 congregations in 60 nations.
- Opinion
Terry Virgo: Pray this pandemic will light the fires of revival
Terry Virgo, the founder of the Newfrontiers movement of churches, has been praying for revival for many years. He wonders whether the dramatic increase in church attendance brought about by live-streaming during the coronavirus pandemic, signals that a powerful move of God is around the corner
- Interviews
Terry Virgo: Whatever happened to the promised revival?
Talk of revival isn’t nearly as common as it used to be. Terry Virgo explains why now may be the time to pray again