Taras Dyatlik
Taras Dyatlik is the project manager for the Langham Literature–supported Slavic Bible Commentary and Central Asian Bible Commentary. He lives in Rivne, Ukraine, and currently serves as Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Overseas Council International.
‘God is present whether we feel it or not’ - A Ukrainian Christian reflects on what Advent means to him
When living through conflict, the season of Advent takes on an even greater significance, says Taras Dyatlik