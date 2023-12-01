Tanya
Tanya (not her real name) is part of Positive Faith, the main ministry of Catholics for AIDS Prevention and Support (CAPS). PositiveFaith creates a community of empowered people living with and affected by HIV, who support & encourage each other to live well
Contact info
- Website:
- www.positivefaith.org.uk
- Real Life
‘My HIV diagnosis brought me closer to God’
When Tanya* was first diagnosed with HIV, she was too ashamed to tell her family and terrified about what might happen. On World Aids Day, she shares her story of how God gave her the strength to carry on