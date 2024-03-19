Sy Garte
Prof Sy Garte is a retired research scientist and the author of The Works of His Hands: A scientist’s journey from atheism to faith (Kregel) and Science and Faith in Harmony: Contemplations on a distilled doxology (Kregel). Raised as a strong atheist, he came to Christian faith as a result of his scientific work and the grace of the Holy Spirit.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.sygarte.com
- Opinion
The war between science and faith is a lie
Instead, the two are in beautiful harmony, says Sy Garte. Here’s why Christians can feel confident in the truth of scripture and how it supports scientific discovery
- Real Life
I hated the people who bullied me. When a Christian told me to forgive, it made me angry. But God had a plan
Sy Garte’s experience of childhood bullying led to him becoming a bitter, angry man. When a miraculous encounter with God replaced those emotions with a supernatural joy, it started him on a journey towards faith in Jesus
- Testimonies
I was indoctrinated to despise Christians. Then I became one
How did two children raised as atheist communists in 1960s America, become Christians – thousands of miles apart – and rekindle their friendship decades later? Sy Garte shares his remarkable story