Sy Garte

Prof Sy Garte is a retired research scientist and the author of The Works of His Hands: A scientist’s journey from atheism to faith (Kregel) and Science and Faith in Harmony: Contemplations on a distilled doxology (Kregel). Raised as a strong atheist, he came to Christian faith as a result of his scientific work and the grace of the Holy Spirit. 

Contact info

Website:
www.sygarte.com