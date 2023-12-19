Susie Larson
Susie Larson is a bestselling author, speaker and host of Susie Larson Live. She is the author of more than 20 books and devotionals, and her Daily Blessings reach over half a million people each week on social media. She and her husband, Kevin, have three children, a growing bunch of grandchildren and a pit bull named Memphis.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.SusieLarson.com
- Opinion
5 ways to make your Christmas count for Christ
It’s easy to get lost in the busyness of the season, but dare we ask ourselves what really matters this Christmas? If we do, we might just discover that it changes everything, says Susie Larson