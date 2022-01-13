Susie Aldridge

Susie is the lead pastor for Dreaming the Impossible (DTI) youth movement.  DTI serves young people from churches and youth organisations everywhere and is run by Vineyard Churches UK & Ireland.  She is based in Nottingham at Trent Vineyard, where she is an Associate Pastor and a volunteer youth leader.  She loves anything yellow and is almost always found wearing sunglasses!

Contact info

Website:
https://dreamingtheimpossible.org/