Susie Aldridge
Susie is the lead pastor for Dreaming the Impossible (DTI) youth movement. DTI serves young people from churches and youth organisations everywhere and is run by Vineyard Churches UK & Ireland. She is based in Nottingham at Trent Vineyard, where she is an Associate Pastor and a volunteer youth leader. She loves anything yellow and is almost always found wearing sunglasses!
- Opinion
Summer festivals can be life changing. Now is the time to book in
Will 2022 be the year of the resurgence of Christian festivals? With some people questioning the safety - and value - of large events, a youth leader and festival organiser give their view