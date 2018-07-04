Steve Chalke
Steve is an author, reverend, husband, father and founder of the Oasis Trust.
Steve Chalke: The Bible isn't infallible. But Jesus is
Steve Chalke’s new weekly video series ‘Chalke Talk’ has reignited the debate on the nature of scripture. Responding to criticism from David Robertson and others, Steve outlines why he believes his approach adds depth of understanding to the importance of the Bible
Is the Church failing gay Christians?
Whatever badge they wear, same-sex attracted believers need church support. Steve Chalke and Sean Doherty share different views on how that should happen.
Have we misread the Bible?
How do we make sense of the Bible today? What do we do with its apparent contradictions and inconsistencies? Steve Chalke wonders if we need to change the way we read Scripture.
Longing to belong
Part of being in relationship with God is embracing relationships with others, says Steve Chalke
Living to learn
Steve Chalke on why experience, accompanied by reflection, teaches us more than formal study ever could.
People of Peace
Jesus – gentle and meek or radical and confrontational? In the last of the Spring Harvest One People series Steve Chalke considers what ‘loving our enemies’ means for our lives today.
Weather the Storms
Life isn’t easy, says Steve Chalke, our trouble is that we think it should be
The Road Less Travelled
What can we learn about walking with Christ from the way ancient rabbis taught their students? Steve Chalke discovers a challenge to go deeper...
Room for doubt
Does having questions make you a weak believer, or does it ultimately strengthen your faith? Steve Chalke explores the value of doubt
Breaking the chains
The act of forgiving is one of the toughest challenges any human being ever faces but, writes Steve Chalke, it is also one of the most liberating
The Great Divide
For the Jewish people, as for Jesus, the whole of life was spiritual. So how have we managed to separate spiritual from secular, asks Steve Chalke.
You may experience turbulence
Steve Chalke on why following Christ does not bring us an escape from pain, complexity or doubt
The sound of silence
Our walk with God needs to include some time for pause and reflection. But it’s daunting, writes Steve Chalke, because in stillness we are confronted with the honest truth about ourselves
Cross Purposes
What should we believe happened when Jesus died? Steve Chalke expands his understanding of the meaning of the death of Jesus covered in his book, 'The Lost Message of Jesus', and suggests that our view of the cross has a bearing on how we communicate its value.
Community Strategy
What sets the agenda for your community involvement? How can you be sure you don't waste your time on dead-end projects? Many churches are finding that the local council’s Community Strategy gives them a head start on engaging with where the needs are. And lives are quite literally changed around.
The Steve Chalke Diaries: Respond - Don’t React
Steve Chalke learns an important lesson in his early months of church leadership.
Capacity Building
Steve Chalke on when small is not beautiful when it comes to relating to the local authority.
Where To Draw The Line?
Concluding our six-part series on the Spring Harvest 2005 theme, Steve Chalke focuses on the occasions when Daniel learned to compromise and others when he chose to stand his ground - vital principles for you and me who also live in a an alien and sometimes hostile culture.
Social Capital
"Postmodern society produces its members first and foremost as consumers - and the poor are singularly unfit for that role" Zygmunt Bauman