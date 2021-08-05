Steve Bell
Steve Bell is a mission leader, analyst, trainer and author. He is a recognised cross-cultural communicator with 35 years’ experience in 100 countries. His latest book is Mountains Move: Achieving social cohesion in a multi-cultural society (Paternoster). Find out more at graceformuslims.org
Why Christians should support Hatun Tash’s brave evangelism among radical Muslims
Hatun Tash has been a vocal and sometimes controversial critic of Islam since her conversion to Christianity. While debating with Muslims at Speakers’ Corner last week, she was stabbed on her face and hands. Mission leader and author Steve Bell believes Hatun’s confrontational style of evangelism is biblical, and says the 39 year-old apologist deserves our respect
Immigration: Gain or Drain?
As political parties wrangle over immigration, Steve Bell of Interserve argues Christians should embrace its evangelistic opportunities