Steve Beegoo
Steve Beegoo is the Head of Education at Christian Concern and the CEO of The Christian Schools’ Trust. He was a teacher in state schools for 17 years, a church pastor and is the former Headteacher of The King’s School Witney.
- Opinion
Labour’s schools tax will stop children from receiving a Christian education
The government is breaking the law by discriminating against private Christians schools. That’s according to The King’s School in Hampshire who are challenging Labour’s decision to introduce VAT on private school fees. Christian Concern’s Steve Beegoo explains why he’s supportive of the legal action