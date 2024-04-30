Stephen McAlpine
Stephen McAlpine is the author of Futureproof: How to Live for Jesus in a Culture That Keeps on Changing. A pastor and church planter for 30 years, Stephen now writes and speaks on issues of theology, culture and church, in particular the increasing pressures on religious belief in the secular public square.
- Opinion
Christian schools in Australia are under attack
Legislators are questioning the right of faith schools in Australia to recruit staff that hold orthodox Christian views. Stephen McAlpine explains why he believes this is an attack on religious freedom
- Opinion
The death of Christianity in the West has been greatly exaggerated
The tide is turning on belief in God. There’s a growing interest in the Christian message, says Stephen McAlpine