Stephen Hammersley

Stephen Hammersley is the chief executive of Pilgrims’ Friend Society. Stephen began his career as a mathematician and worked in the banking industry for 17 years. In 2000 he was appointed a director of Tearfund, with responsibility for its use of business as a tool of development, before his move to UK Community Foundations in 2005. Stephen has enjoyed the company of older people from his student days when he was part of a team that led worship in a care home and visited those who were housebound.