Stephanie Addenbrooke Bean
Stephanie Addenbrooke Bean is a writer, speaker and worship leader. She has a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity from Yale University, where she was also Editor in Chief of the Yale Daily News. She has spoken at a range of events and festivals and was a finalist in The Church Times 2022 Theology Slam. She has written Bible study notes for BRF’s Guidelines (with more forthcoming in 2026).
- News Analysis
Who is Paula White-Cain?
Controversial televangelist Paula White-Cain is a long-standing friend of Donald Trump. But her appointment to the White House Faith Office has garnered criticism from across the political and religious spectrum. Stephanie Addenbrooke Bean takes a closer look