Stephanie Addenbrooke Bean

Stephanie Addenbrooke Bean is a writer, speaker and worship leader. She has a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity from Yale University, where she was also Editor in Chief of the Yale Daily News. She has spoken at a range of events and festivals and was a finalist in The Church Times 2022 Theology Slam. She has written Bible study notes for BRF’s Guidelines (with more forthcoming in 2026).