Sindre Deschington is an Oslo-based photographer, working within the realms of documentary work, portraits, travel and street photography. His passion is working on long-term documentary projects and mixing traditional photojournalism with a contemporary and creative flair, trying to find the balance between aesthetics and storytelling. He has exhibited the images contained in this article at Copenhagen Photo Festival and OsloMet