Simon Jay
Simon is the UKME theologian and advisor at UK charity, Home for Good. Having been adopted as a child and feeling as though he didn’t belong growing up in an exclusively white town in Somerset, Simon is passionate about tackling racial disparity in the care system and finding homes for children that reflect their images
- Opinion
I was a Black child in care. Here’s why I’m passionate about fixing the system
Black children are more likely to end up in care, and less likely to be adopted. If we want to pursue God’s heart for justice, we need to address the racial inequalities that exist within our care system, says Simon Jay