Simon Foulds
Simon Foulds is the supporter development manager at Langham Partnership UK and Ireland
Don’t take your books for granted, Christians around the world are crying out for them
This World Book Day, Simon Foulds challenges us to think twice before we buy another book. Could we put that money to better use resourcing leaders in the majority world who do not have the materials they need to study God’s word?
From Hillsong to Mars Hill: there is a leadership crisis in the Church. Here’s how to fix it
Barely a month goes by without another controversy involving a prominent Christian leader in the West. The lack of depth and training among our leaders is a serious problem, says Simon Foulds