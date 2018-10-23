Sheridan Voysey
Sheridan Voysey is a writer, speaker and broadcaster. His latest book Resurrection Year: Turning Broken Dreams Into New Beginnings (Thomas Nelson) is out now.
Remembering Eugene Peterson: The man behind The Message
The Presbyterian pastor best known for writing The Message – a modern translation of the Bible, has died at the age of 85. Sheridan Voysey remembers a humble, faithful and joyful man
The world's fastest growing religion isn't Islam or Christianity. It's Materialism
Have you been sucked in? Sheridan Voysey challenges us to think differently
Jesus-shaped resilience
Sheridan Voysey decided to embark on an experiment: to read Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount every day for a month. The result was a new understanding of the concept of resilience
After the Wilderness
How do you move on after years of broken dreams? Sheridan Voysey reflects on lessons from the wilderness and finding hope in new beginnings.
The Search For Meaning
Each month, 550,000 people search for the meaning of life on Google. Our culture offers four main answers to this question, ranging from ‘life is meaningless’ to ‘life is a joke’. What does Christianity offer?