Sharon Longo
Sharon Longo is the editor of Autism Parenting Magazine, a former teacher, and a writer of numerous articles and the children’s book, My Friend Daniel Doesn’t Talk. A practicing Catholic, she enjoys spending time with her husband and family.
- Magazine Features
Was Matthew autistic? The Chosen makes it plausible
The decision to portray of Matthew as being on the spectrum has been warmly welcomed by audiences. Sharon Longo uncovers the thought process behind the creative decision and the impact it’s now having