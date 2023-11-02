Sean Doherty
Rev Dr Sean Doherty is principal of Trinity College Bristol where he teaches Christian ethics. He is one of the founders of Living Out and a member of the General Synod of the Church of England. He writes here in a personal capacity
- Opinion
Why I still believe the Church of England’s prayers for same-sex couples won’t work
The theological rationale published by CofE bishops in support of their proposed prayers to bless same-sex couples contain welcome honesty, says Sean Doherty. But the pastoral guidance is still fatally flawed and pleases neither side, he says
- Opinion
Jesus would fight the criminalisation of LGBT people and so should we
Ugandan MPs have recently passed a bill that could result in life imprisonment, or even the death penalty, for homosexual acts. Here’s why all Christians should fight against it, regardless of their views on same-sex relationships
- Opinion
8 reasons why the CofE’s same-sex proposals won’t work
Sean Doherty is a same-sex attracted Christian who has been part of the Living in Love and Faith process since the beginning. He believes the CofE needs to take more time for proper discernment over the Church’s position on gay marriage