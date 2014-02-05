Sarah Wynter
Sarah Wynter worked for Premier for eight years before becoming a full-time mum. She continues to be a consulting editor for Premier Youthwork, on the council of reference for young leaders organisation Onelife and a trustee for HIV prevention charity, Chasing Zero.
- Archive content
The Broken Heart of Worship
When life is tough, worshipping God can be the last thing we feel like doing. But is there a way through?
- Magazine Features
The Art of Stillness
Many of us find it very difficult to ‘be still and know that I am God’. But it’s worth persevering – learning the tools to retreat well can have a profound effect upon our spiritual lives...