Sarah Edwards
Sarah Edwards is executive director of the JustMoney Movement, which runs the Church Action for Tax Justice campaign
Contact info
- Website:
- www.justmoney.org.uk
- Magazine Features
What is the ethnic pay gap and why should Christians campaign on it?
On average, minority ethnic staff earn less than their white colleagues in the UK. If we are to tackle racial injustice, companies must be transparent about their ethnicity pay gap, says Sarah Edwards
- Opinion
Tax is good and it's galling Zahawi didn’t pay it
Nadhim Zahawi’s “careless” failure to pay what he owes is yet another example of the double standards employed by those in power, says Sarah Edwards.