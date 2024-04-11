Sam Tomlin
Captain Sam Tomlin is an officer in the Salvation Army. Along with his wife, Jenni, who is also an officer, they lead Stoneycroft Salvation Army Community Church in Liverpool, United Kingdom, where they live with their three children, who are all home educated.
- Opinion
Euthanasia is just eugenics in disguise. Christians must stand against it
In a recent conversation with Esther Rantzen, Sir Keir Starmer made it clear that he supported plans to legalise assisted dying in the UK. As a minister and the parent of a child with Autism, Sam Tomlin has serious concerns