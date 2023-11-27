Sam Reimer
Sam Reimer is professor of sociology at Crandall University in Canada and the author of Caught in the Current: British and Canadian Evangelicals in an age of self-spirituality (McGill-Queen’s University Press)
How evangelicals are making their unpopular beliefs more palatable
During interviews with church leaders in England and Canada, Dr Sam Reimer uncovered a number of “softening strategies”, used by Christians to try and bridge the gap between traditional church teaching, and an increasingly liberal culture
'Follow your heart' is bad advice. It will damage your faith
Our culture no longer defers to religious authority. But, increasingly, neither do people within the Church, says Sam Reimer. It is the biggest challenge our leaders will ever face