Sam Brown LICC
Prior to joining LICC, Sam completed a graduate diploma in kingdom theology and headed up the student work at his church. And Sam continues to spend a good chunk of his time investing in this age group. These days, this looks like meeting with church leaders to help them create a culture of whole-life discipleship, with a particular focus on inspiring and equipping students and 20-something Christians to work with God in their daily life. He also speaks at getaways, retreats, and services. Needless to say, his heart for students and young adults is a great asset to LICC’s Church Team.
- Opinion
How to be a good witness in a modern, multicultural society
Christians may be in the minority, but we can still work for the good of wherever we are, says Sam Brown. If we do so, we’ll bring God’s shalom to a disillusioned and hurting world this Lent
- Opinion
Racist remarks aren’t confined to football stadiums. The Christian response shouldn’t be either
In recent weeks, Milan’s Mike Maignan and Coventry’s Kasey Palmer have both been subject to racist abuse during football matches. The cost can be high, but wherever it occurs, fighting racism is kingdom work, says Sam Brown
- Opinion
Why Taylor Swift’s superfans are challenging me to be a better Christian
As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film smashes box office records, Sam Brown writes on what Christians can learn from the devotion of the Swifties
- Opinion
The Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight is preposterous. Jesus is the ultimate leader
As the rumours of a physical fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg persist, Sam Brown reflects of a better model of leadership that doesn’t involve preening and posturing like schoolboys in the yard