Sam Brown LICC

Prior to joining LICC, Sam completed a graduate diploma in kingdom theology and headed up the student work at his church. And Sam continues to spend a good chunk of his time investing in this age group. These days, this looks like meeting with church leaders to help them create a culture of whole-life discipleship, with a particular focus on inspiring and equipping students and 20-something Christians to work with God in their daily life. He also speaks at getaways, retreats, and services. Needless to say, his heart for students and young adults is a great asset to LICC’s Church Team.