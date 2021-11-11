Ruth Leigh
Ruth Leigh is an author, writer and blogger. Her books, The Diary of Isabella M Smugge and The Trials of Isabella M Smugge are published by Instant Apostle. You can buy signed copies directly from Ruth here: https://www.ruthleighwrites.co.uk/shop, at all good Christian bookshops and online at Eden, Waterstones and Amazon
- www.ruthleighwrites.co.uk
Can I swear at God?
A strict upbringing taught Ruth Leigh to repress her emotions and, ultimately, turned her away from faith. But God is more interested in authentic relationships than perfect Christians, she says