Ruth Barber
Ruth Barber is a busy mum of seven. Alongside her husband, she has home educated all their children, the eldest of which are now at University. Ruth is an active member of the Christian Home Education Support Service (CHESS), an organisation who help to connect and support Christian home-schooling families and keep them informed about the political issues around home education in the UK.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.chessuk.org
- Opinion
The schools bill: This state power grab threatens home education and should be resisted by all Christians
The freedom of parents to choose how their children are educated is under threat, says Ruth Barber