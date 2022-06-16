Ruth Barber

Ruth Barber is a busy mum of seven. Alongside her husband, she has home educated all their children, the eldest of which are now at University. Ruth is an active member of  the Christian Home Education Support Service (CHESS), an organisation who help to connect and support Christian home-schooling families and keep them informed about the political issues around home education in the UK. 

Contact info

Website:
www.chessuk.org