Rick Hill
Rick Hill is a speaker, author and leader based near Belfast, Northern Ireland. Rick oversees mission in Ireland for the Presbyterian Church. He is also an elder in Carnmoney Church and author of Deep Roots of Resilient Disciples (Timeless Publications).
- Opinion
4 ways to tackle Church decline
If we do what we’ve always done, we’ll get what we’ve always got, says Rick Hill. It’s time to dream again, and let God reignite a vision for the evangelisation of the nation in each and every one of our hearts
- Opinion
Your pastor is not a punch bag: 5 ways to better support your church leader
For every fallen leader, there are thousands of hard-working, honest ones that will never make the headlines. And they are leaving the Church in droves. Rick Hill offers his top tips for stopping the exodus
- Opinion
Growing strong roots: 5 ways the pandemic is changing spiritual formation
Following Jesus in a post-Christian culture takes courage. But a stronger type of discipleship is now emerging, says Rick Hill
- Opinion
Distracted to death: why screens are harming your faith
We spend two and a half hours on social media and more than three hours watching TV every day. We need to fight the distractions if we want to follow Jesus, says Rick Hill