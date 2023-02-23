Rich Wilson
Rich Wilson is the leader of Fusion Movement. He loves students and God’s church and has championed the important role of local churches in student mission for over 25 years. He wants to invite a generation to a call less ordinary.
- Opinion
God is using Gen Z to sound a wake up call to older Christians
It may have begun with students, but Rich Wilson believes that what God is doing at Asbury is an invitation, a sign and an alarm call to us all, especially those in the second half of life. It’s time to prioritise the work of Christ in us, he says