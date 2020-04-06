Rev Will van der Hart
Rev Will van der Hart is pastoral chaplain at HTB and a director of Mind and Soul Foundation. He is the author of a number of books, including most recently The Power of Belonging (David C Cook).
- Opinion
Why turning off your camera is the key to online empathy
Worn out by video calls? HTB's pastoral chaplain Rev Will Van Der Hart explains the science behind the problem
- Opinion
Coronavirus, Bonhoeffer and 'divine interruption'
Bonhoeffer would have seen this pandemic as an opportunity to reorder our priorities, says Will van der Hart
- Opinion
Having faith does not mean recklessly flouting Coronavirus guidance
What does an appropriate Christian response to the Coronavirus look like? Will Van Der Hart shares his view
- Opinion
Jarrid Wilson was brave. His death should mobilise us against the shame of mental illness
Director of Mind and Soul Foundation and pastoral chaplain at Holy Trinity Brompton, Rev Will Van Der Hart pays tribute to the US megachurch pastor and mental health campaigner who took his own life this week
- Archive content
The Poison of Perfectionism
Are we sacrificing grace in our pursuit of perfection? Will van der Hart explores how we can prevent a perfectionist culture creeping into our churches
- Archive content
Using the S word
The world reacted in shock when actor and comedian Robin Williams took his own life in 2014. In reality, suicide kills one person every 40 seconds, yet it is rarely addressed in church. It’s time we broke the silence, says Will van der Hart.