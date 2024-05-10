Rev Tim Gutmann
Rev Tim Gutmann is the founder of Christian Action Against Antisemitism (CAAA)
- Opinion
Christians can’t let history repeat itself when it comes to antisemitism
Complaints of antisemitic abuse among doctors have surged since October 7, with reports of some medics “celebrating Hamas attacks” according to The Times. Following Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day which took place earlier this week, Rev Tim Guttman says Christians must learn from history, and redouble their efforts to stand in solidarity with Jewish people