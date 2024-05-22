Rev Johnnie Moore
Rev Johnnie Moore president of The Congress of Christian Leaders and the president of JDA Worldwide. A humanitarian and author, he has been called 'one of the world’s leading spokespersons for Christians in the Middle East'. Moore is the author, with Jerry Pattengale, of the forthcoming New Book of Christian Martyrs (Tyndale)
- Interviews
Scott Morrison: 'God provided the headspace for me to lead through those very difficult days and we were able to save a lot of lives'
The former Australian prime minister on the importance of finding your identity in Christ and why he doesn’t care about his political legacy
- Opinion
When Christians were spat on, Israel took swift action. If only other Middle Eastern nations cared as much
The arrests of five Orthodox Jews accused of spitting at Christian worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem, demonstrates that Israel takes religious freedom seriously, says Rev Johnnie Moore
- Opinion
Yes I’m a Christian. But I’m grieving the suicide attack on a Pakistani mosque
The New Testament commands us to “mourn with those who mourn”, says religious freedom advocate Rev Johnnie Moore.
- Magazine Features
A silent genocide is being waged against Christians in Nigeria. The world must act now
A slow-motion and largely ignored war is taking place in Africa’s most populous nation, and time is running out, says Rev Johnnie Moore
- Opinion
Why I will continue to be an evangelical advisor to the White House
President Trump has drawn criticism from many quarters this week, with some claiming he was too slow to condemn racism in Charlottesville and others arguing he was wrong to blame 'both sides' for the violence. With tensions running high, some Christians have said President Trump's evangelical advisory board should resign in protest. Johnnie Moore, who sits on the board, tells Premier why he feels called to remain where he is
- Opinion
Does ISIS pose a threat to the UK Church?
Unless our government takes a stronger stand against ISIS, UK Churches may have to step up their security measures, writes Johnnie Moore.