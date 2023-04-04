Rev Dr Patrick Pullicino
Rev Dr Patrick Pullicino is assistant priest to the parish of St Bede's Clapham Park, London. Fr Patrick worked in the NHS for 20 years as a consultant and professor of clinical neuroscience, before being ordained in 2019. He is originally from Malta and has six children
- Real Life
‘I was sacked for sharing my Catholic faith with a patient who asked my opinion on same-sex marriage’
The Catholic hospital chaplain Fr Patrick Pullicino was fired after expressing his views on same-sex marriage. After winning compensation from an NHS trust, he believes Christians must pray and campaign for their freedoms to be respected