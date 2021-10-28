Rev Dr Helen Hall
Helen is currently Associate Professor at Nottingham Law School, having previously been a parish priest in the Church in Wales. She works on Law and Religion, Family law/Children’s Rights and Tort. She is also chair of the Anglican Society for the Welfare of Animals, and concerned about all creatures great and small. Her other interests include ballet, history, folklore and all things Spanish.
‘My child is encountering transgender ideas at school. What are my rights as a Christian?’
What happens when there’s a clash of rights between transgender people and Christians?