Rev David Peterson
Rev David Peterson is currently the youngest black minister in the Church of England. He is team vicar within the Grays Thurrock team ministry, with pastoral oversight of St. Clement’s Church, West Thurrock and St. Mary’s Church, Little Thurrock.
- Opinion
As the Church of England’s youngest black priest, I have often felt alienated because of my skin colour
Despite last year’s apology from the Archbishop of Canterbury for the ways in which the Church was institutionally racist, last night’s BBC Panorama report was damning in its indictment on progress made. Reverend David Peterson, the youngest black priest in the Church of England, shares his response to the programme