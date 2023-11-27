Rev Aaron Eime
Rev Aaron Eime is deacon of Christ Church, Jerusalem and a Bible historian specialising in the Hebraic roots of the Christian faith. He has lived in Israel for the past 25 years and was recently appointed director of CMJ UK (The Church’s Ministry among Jewish people) cmj.org.uk
- Magazine Features
Israel and Gaza: A prayer for peace
As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage, Jerusalem-based church leader Rev Aaron Eime invites you to join him in prayer for the protection of innocent Israelis and Palestinians, and that the Prince of Peace would have his way in the Holy Land this Christmas