Rachel Bedford

Rachel Bedford

Rachel is a teacher, preacher and ordained Church of England minister.  She works at the Revitalise Trust, training and equipping leaders for church planting.

  • Book-cover-July01
    Reviews

    Victory is My Name - Nicola Morrison

    2024-06-24T16:17:00

    Readers will soon realise that writing this autobiography formed a key part of Nicola Morrison’s healing journey.

  • Book-cover-0422
    Reviews

    Notes on Feminism - Lauren Windle

    2024-04-26T14:23:00

    Lauren Windle’s Notes on Feminism is a strikingly bold collection of notes on a theme, in which the author names some of the unspoken realities which will be familiar to many Christian women.