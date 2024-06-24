Rachel Bedford
Rachel is a teacher, preacher and ordained Church of England minister. She works at the Revitalise Trust, training and equipping leaders for church planting.
Victory is My Name - Nicola Morrison
Readers will soon realise that writing this autobiography formed a key part of Nicola Morrison’s healing journey.
Notes on Feminism - Lauren Windle
Lauren Windle’s Notes on Feminism is a strikingly bold collection of notes on a theme, in which the author names some of the unspoken realities which will be familiar to many Christian women.