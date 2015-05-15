Phoebe Hill

Phoebe Hill is head of research at Youthscape, a theology PhD student at King’s College London and a volunteer youth worker.

    Why ME?

    2015-05-15T00:00:00

    An account of living with chronic illness.

    Why young people need you

    2015-03-12T00:00:00

    We need a seismic shift in the way we do and think about youth ministry, says Premier Youthwork editor Phoebe Thompson. And you might just be part of it.

    Say My Name! (Or At Least Spell It Right)

    2012-06-01T00:00:00

    It was 11.29am. Having been excused from work I stood with 20 or 30 others in the queue. There were sixth-formers who had skived school to be there. Smart-looking young professionals from the Home Office across the road. Eager tourists just coming along for the ride (and possibly receiving something ...

    I’m A Girl. Catholic Priests In Training Are Boys

    2012-02-16T00:00:00

    Arriving only a few minutes before mass was scheduled to begin, I pelted along the cloistered corridor towards the chapel. Entering the room, service sheet in hand, I was greeted by 60 expectant faces. Not only was I a visitor - very evident among members of a tight-knit community like ...