Phoebe Hill
Phoebe Hill is head of research at Youthscape, a theology PhD student at King’s College London and a volunteer youth worker.
- Archive content
Why young people need you
We need a seismic shift in the way we do and think about youth ministry, says Premier Youthwork editor Phoebe Thompson. And you might just be part of it.
- Archive content
Say My Name! (Or At Least Spell It Right)
It was 11.29am. Having been excused from work I stood with 20 or 30 others in the queue. There were sixth-formers who had skived school to be there. Smart-looking young professionals from the Home Office across the road. Eager tourists just coming along for the ride (and possibly receiving something ...
- Archive content
I’m A Girl. Catholic Priests In Training Are Boys
Arriving only a few minutes before mass was scheduled to begin, I pelted along the cloistered corridor towards the chapel. Entering the room, service sheet in hand, I was greeted by 60 expectant faces. Not only was I a visitor - very evident among members of a tight-knit community like ...