Phil Moore
Phil Moore is the author of the Straight to the Heart series of devotional Bible commentaries (Lion Hudson). His new book The Forgotten Manifesto of Jesus (IVP) chronicles some of the disciple-making movements in the Middle East and Asia
Secret believers: The disciple-making movement that’s sweeping the Middle East
You may have heard that Christianity is spreading like wildfire across the Middle East. But did you know that leaders in the persecuted Church are now training Western church leaders in evangelism? Phil Moore calls it a quiet revolution